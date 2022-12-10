Happy Saturday! Our brief period of dry weather will end this evening as another round of rain moves in from the west. Rain showers will continue throughout the night, with patchy fog developing after midnight. There could be a few rumbles of thunder, but we are not expecting any severe weather. Low temperatures will range from the low to mid 50s.
Rain showers will continue into Sunday, especially across our Georgia communities. By the afternoon, the rain will begin to end as drier air moves into the area. Rainfall totals will range from 0.5-1" from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.
Dry conditions will continue Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s. The dry streak will be short-lived as our next weather maker arrives Wednesday. Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday, with rain totals ranging from 1-2". Behind this system, much colder air will arrive by the end of the week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app.