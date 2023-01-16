Temperatures are finally starting to rebound into the 50s after a chilly afternoon. Cloud cover will thicken this evening, with rain moving in after 10 PM. Periods of rain will continue tonight into Tuesday morning as moisture moves in from the west. Patchy fog will develop after midnight, making for difficult travel conditions tonight. Rainfall totals of up to 1" will be possible through Tuesday afternoon.
After a lull in the rain, the active pattern will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning as another round of rain moves into the area. This second system will have more moisture with rainfall amounts of 0.5-1.5" possible by Thursday morning. High temperatures will reach the 60s through Thursday as our abnormally warm January continues.
Temperatures will turn slightly cooler into the weekend as highs return to the 50s. Another round of scattered showers will arrive late Saturday into Sunday.
