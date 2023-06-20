Happy Tuesday! Periods of rain and storms will continue today as low pressure rotates over the Tennessee Valley. Localized heavy rain will be possible, with some areas picking up over 1" of rain through this evening. A few storms may develop this afternoon but should remain below severe limits. The cloud cover and high rain chance will keep high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain chances will dwindle tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 60s.
Stormy weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday as low pressure continues to meander across the Southeast. Periods of heavy rain and storms will ramp up each afternoon and evening before fading overnight. High temperatures will remain below average, reaching the upper 70s each day.
Friday through Sunday is trending drier as the overall pattern begins to change. There will still be a chance of a pop-up each day, but most areas will enjoy dry conditions. Temperatures will turn much warmer, with highs returning to the lower 90s for the weekend.