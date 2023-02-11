Happy Saturday! Light to moderate rain will continue spreading across the Tennessee Valley this evening. Periods of rain will linger through Sunday afternoon before gradually tapering off. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s to lower 40s tonight, limiting the chance for snow in the valley. Any snow accumulations will be confined to the higher elevations to our east through Sunday afternoon.
RAIN/SNOW POTENTIAL:
Valley: Forecast model guidance has continued to trend warmer with this system, so the snow potential isn't looking great for the valley. There could be a few wet flakes mixing in at times, but temperatures will be too warm for any impacts. The main concern will be ponding on the roadways as rainfall over 1" will be possible.
Cumberland Plateau: The Cumberland Plateau will begin as rain tonight, with some areas transitioning to a rain/snow mix early Sunday morning. Temperatures will likely stay above freezing, limiting any impacts. However, a few pockets of colder air could lead to a quick coating of snow.
Eastern Mountains: The best potential for accumulating snow will be along the TN/NC line in elevations above 3500'. Several inches of wet snow will be possible in these areas, with higher amounts on the peaks. The mountains of North Georgia could also pick up a few inches of snow if the transition from rain to snow occurs.
