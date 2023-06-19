Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day for the potential of heavy rain and isolated strong to severe storms between 1-9 PM ET. Periods of rain and storms will continue on and off for the remainder of the day as a cut-off low-pressure system meanders across the Southeast. There will be enough instability this afternoon and evening for a few storms to become severe east of Chattanooga. The main severe threats will be gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Storm chances will dwindle after sunset, with temperatures dropping back into the upper 60s.
Showers and storms will rotate into the Tennessee Valley Tuesday through Thursday as the low-pressure system spins just to our west. A few strong storms will be possible during this period, but the overall severe threat will be low. Daily rain chances and cloud cover will keep highs in the upper 70s for much of the week. Rainfall totals of 2-4" will be possible through Saturday morning. Localized flooding could become an issue by the middle of the week.
This weekend is trending drier with only 20-30% of rain. As rain chances go down, temperatures will return to the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.