Happy Saturday! A narrow band of rainfall has led to some decent rainfall totals for the northern half of our viewing area. The cloud cover and rain have also created a noticeable temperature gradient, with colder temperatures to the north and warmer to the south. The rain will begin to die down for the rest of the evening, with temperatures holding steady in the 40s and 50s.
Rain chances will return tonight into Sunday as a cold front approaches the region. The cold front will bring plenty of moisture into the area, with rainfall amounts likely exceeding an inch by Sunday afternoon. The rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures in the 40s and 50s on Sunday.
Dry conditions and sunshine will return Monday. Temperatures will be close to average, with highs reaching the lower 50s. Warmer air will take over by mid-week as temperatures return to the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Another weather maker will bring rain chances back to the Tennessee Valley late Thursday into Friday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.