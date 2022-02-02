Happy Wednesday! It is time to pull out the rain gear as we are about to enter a soggy stretch of weather. Scattered showers will begin during the mid-morning hours and become more numerous this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures topping out in the lower-50s.
Widespread rain will continue during the overnight hours. Up to 1" of rain will be possible. Overnight lows will range from 47-51 degrees.
Thursday morning will kick off with scattered rain showers. The rain will taper off by mid-morning and become isolated during the afternoon hours. A lull in the rain will allow temperatures to reach the low to mid-60s. Widespread heavy rain will return after 6 PM Thursday as a cold front approaches the region. An additional 1-3" of rainfall will be possible Thursday evening through early Friday morning. A few snowflakes will be possible along the Cumberland Plateau Friday morning as the front passes to our east. No accumulation is expected at this time.
FLOODING POTENTIAL: A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect Thursday through Friday morning. We are expecting 2-4" of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible. Be aware of flood-prone areas and use extreme caution when traveling Thursday night.