Periods of showers and storms will continue tonight into Monday as a cold front stalls out across the area. Additional rainfall could lead to localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Highs on Monday will only reach the mid to upper-70s.
Rain chances will stick around Tuesday through Thursday as the overall pattern remains unsettled. The increased rain chances will keep temperatures cooler as highs only top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s each day. Additional rainfall amounts of 1-2" will be possible Tuesday through Thursday evening.
