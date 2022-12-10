Happy Saturday! A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the area until 10 AM. Visibility of one-quarter mile or less will make driving hazardous in some locations. Remember to use your low beams and drive with caution this morning. After the fog lifts, cloud cover will gradually build into the region as temperatures rise into the 60s. Scattered showers will break out after 6 PM and continue into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid-50s.
Rain showers will continue into Sunday, especially across our Georgia communities. By the afternoon, the rain will begin to end as drier air moves into the area. Rainfall totals will range from 0.5-1" from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.
Dry conditions will continue Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s. The dry streak will be short-lived as our next weather maker arrives Wednesday. Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday, with rain totals ranging from 1-2". Behind this system, much colder air will arrive by the end of the week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app.