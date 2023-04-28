Happy Friday! A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of North Georgia until 9 AM ET. Use caution on the roadways as visibility may drop less than a mile through mid-morning. Spotty showers and storms will also be around this morning before tapering off later this afternoon. Sunshine will break through after 3 PM, warming temperatures into the 70s.
Saturday is shaping up to be mainly dry, with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Another batch of showers and storms will develop late Saturday night and continue into Sunday. Rainfall amounts of half an inch will be possible with this system.
Monday through Thursday will feature dry weather with warming temperatures from the 60s to 70s. Rain chances will begin to sneak back into the forecast Friday into the weekend.
