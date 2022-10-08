Tonight will feature some of the coldest temperatures so far this fall, with many areas dropping into the 30s. A Frost Advisory will go into effect from 1-10 AM on Sunday for Bledsoe, Sequatchie, Grundy, Cherokee, and eastern Polk Counties. Don't forget to bring in your potted plants tonight, especially if you live along the Cumberland Plateau or in the Blue Ridge Mountains!
After a chilly start, Sunday will be another fantastic day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures reaching the lower-70s.
A warming trend will send temperatures back into the 80s by the middle of next week. The warmup will be brief as another cold front will move through the area late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will be much cooler on the other side of this front, plus it looks like we will finally pick up some beneficial rain Wednesday night into Thursday!
