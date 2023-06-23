Good morning, after quite the soaker yesterday, we don’t have to worry about as much rain today. However, there is a lot of moisture, so watch for areas of dense fog this morning. Clouds will gradually decrease today from mostly cloudy in the morning to mostly sunny by early evening. Highs today will range from the upper 70s to low 80s. There will be an isolated shower chance. Tonight will have a few clouds paired with patchy fog and lows in the upper 50s to 64.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s – normal for late June – with a slim chance of a spotty shower. Sunday will have the heat and humidity turn up a notch with highs around 90 and a max heat index near 96-97. Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds and some widely scattered showers/storms, especially in the PM hours.
The coverage of scattered showers and storms will increase for early Monday morning through about mid-morning, and then clouds will clear out for a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will remain hot in the upper 80s to 90. The rest of the week will be less active with more sunshine and summer warmth.