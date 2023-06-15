Good morning, today will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs ranging from 80-84 for most. It’ll be quiet this morning with the exception of spots of valley fog. Then, from about 2-9pm ET, there will be scattered showers and storms with additional clouds. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to 65.

6-15-23 hourly forecast

Friday will have more sunshine than clouds with a small chance for an afternoon isolated storm. It’ll also be hot and humid with a high of 90. Saturday will basically be a repeat with lots of sunshine, a high of 90, and only a slim chance for a spotty storm. Sunday for Father’s Day will remain very warm with highs in the upper 80s and a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers/storms will return, primarily for Father’s Day afternoon into evening.

Then, next work-week, we will settle into an active and very muggy weather pattern. Each day will have scattered showers/storms and highs in the low to mid-80s. Total rainfall from today through next Thursday should be about 2-4”.

