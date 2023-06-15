Good morning, today will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs ranging from 80-84 for most. It’ll be quiet this morning with the exception of spots of valley fog. Then, from about 2-9pm ET, there will be scattered showers and storms with additional clouds. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to 65.
Friday will have more sunshine than clouds with a small chance for an afternoon isolated storm. It’ll also be hot and humid with a high of 90. Saturday will basically be a repeat with lots of sunshine, a high of 90, and only a slim chance for a spotty storm. Sunday for Father’s Day will remain very warm with highs in the upper 80s and a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers/storms will return, primarily for Father’s Day afternoon into evening.
Then, next work-week, we will settle into an active and very muggy weather pattern. Each day will have scattered showers/storms and highs in the low to mid-80s. Total rainfall from today through next Thursday should be about 2-4”.