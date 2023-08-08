Good morning, we all get to breathe a sigh of relief today because there is no threat of severe weather for your Tuesday. There will be spots of dense fog this morning, so please be careful on your morning commute until about 9am ET. Today will have a mix of sun and clouds with a little lower humidity. Highs today will be in the low to mid-80s. There will be a slight chance for light rain showers from about 2-8pm ET as clouds increase. Then, it’ll mostly clear overnight with lows in the 60s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, and unfortunately, the risk of an isolated severe storm returns. There will be storms Wednesday afternoon into the evening that may produce damaging wind gusts at a Level 1 Marginal Risk. Highs on Wednesday will be from 83-88 for most.
Thursday will have additional showers and storms likely in the low to mid-80s with a mostly cloudy sky. Then, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be around 90 with a partly sunny sky and scattered storms.