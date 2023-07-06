Good morning, today will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with times of scattered downpours/storms. There will be some spotty activity this morning along with patchy valley fog, but a lot of locations will stay dry in the morning. Then, more scattered storms will develop in the afternoon into the evening. Keep in mind that localized flooding may be possible in locations that have slow-moving or repeated storms. Highs today will be from about 87-91 with muggy conditions. The heat index will top out from about 94-98. Tonight will have a stray shower with lows in the upper 60s to low 07s.
Friday and Saturday will both be hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and high humidity. There will be scattered storms again, especially in the afternoon/evening hours. Then, the temperatures will fall slightly on Sunday and Monday as rain chances increase. Highs will be around the mid-80s. Finally, on Tuesday the humidity will drop a little bit and the probability of any rain will go down, too. Tuesday will range from 85-90 with a mostly sunny sky and only a 20% chance for a shower.