The afternoon will be partly sunny today with highs in the mid to upper 80s as quiet weather will prevail with only a stray shower chance late afternoon into the evening as clouds increase.
Then, tonight through Thursday midday, we’ll be in Storm Alert Weather Day mode. The risk of severe storms returns after about 7pm ET tonight.
We’re expecting two main waves of storms from west to east. The first will be smaller in size in the late evening, and then, the second will be larger in the early morning hours of Thursday and will continue with widespread rain through the morning commute until about 10am ET.
TIMING:
- 7-11pm ET… severe risk
- Small break period
- 2-6am ET… severe risk
- 6-10am ET… rain continues severe risk decreases flooding risk increases
Most of our area is under a Level 2 Slight Risk for scattered severe storms possible with our far western communities part of the Level 3 Enhanced Risk. All modes of severe weather are on the table. The primary risk will be damaging wind gusts, but large hail and even an isolated tornado will be possible. Make sure you’re staying weather aware, especially with the nighttime threat. Total rainfall will be at 0.5-2” which may cause localized flooding in the higher-end places.