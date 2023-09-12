Happy Tuesday, everyone! We’re looking at partly sunny skies around the Tennessee Valley. As a cold front approaches the area, look for scattered showers and a few rumbles to develop. The afternoon will not be a washout, but some scattered downpours could interrupt some of your outdoor plans.
Tonight, the scattered showers will begin to fade from west to east, leaving partly cloudy skies and some areas of patchy dense fog by the early morning hours.
The rest of our work week will feature plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and pleasant temperatures. Look for high temps to warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s, and lows will likely be in the 50s away from the city!
This weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with slight shower chances for our Saturday, but better rain chances arrive as we move into our Sunday with our next front.
Overall, after today look for below average temperatures and mainly dry conditions.
Have a great Tuesday!