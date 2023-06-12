Good morning, today will have partially decreasing clouds, becoming partly sunny with highs that are warm but cooler than the weekend. Highs today will range from the mid-70s to low 80s. There will be a slim chance of a stray shower. Overall, your Monday will be dry. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday will have scattered showers/storms as a front will stall out to the south of our area in Georgia and Alabama. Wednesday will have a little more sunshine than Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will range from about 73-80, and Wednesday will be slightly warmer with highs from 80-85.
Thursday and Friday will be drier and hotter with only an isolated shower possible and highs of 87 and 90, respectively. Then, the weekend will bring the return to scattered storm chances again with highs near 90.