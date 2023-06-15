Happy Thursday! Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and a few storms will fire up between 3-9 PM and gradually fade away after sunset. Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be possible, but the severe threat should remain to our south today.
The heat and humidity will crank up on Friday as high temperatures approach 90 degrees. An afternoon storm will be possible, but most of the area will remain dry and sunny. Saturday will be nearly identical, with hot temperatures and a low chance of rain.
Father's Day is shaping up to be another hot day with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening with about 40% coverage. Storm chances will increase next week as we enter an active pattern across the Tennessee Valley. Total rainfall of 2-4" will be possible through the end of next week.
