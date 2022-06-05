Happy Sunday! Temperatures will start in the lower-60s this morning, making for a comfortable start to the day. Highs will top out in the mid-80s this afternoon, with cloud cover building throughout the day. There will be a slim chance of a pop-up shower along the Cumberland Plateau, but most areas will remain dry. It is shaping up to be a great final day of Riverbend!
Monday will be slightly warmer as highs top out in the upper-80s. Skies will remain partly cloudy with only a 10% chance of a pop-up shower or storm during the evening.
Numerous showers and storms will develop across the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rainfall will be possible in some locations, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.5-2" through Wednesday evening. Highs will remain in the mid to upper-80s.
Rain chances will become more hit or miss by the end of the week, with hot and humid conditions persisting through Friday.
