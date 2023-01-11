Happy Wednesday! The rest of your evening will feature an overcast sky with temperatures holding steady in the 50s. A few showers will be possible after midnight as a cold front approaches the region.
Thursday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day as we track the potential for isolated severe storms between 8 AM and 2 PM. The main concern will be damaging straight-line winds as the main line of storms moves through. The tornado threat will be low, but conditions will be favorable for a brief tornado. Rainfall amounts will generally be under an inch through Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, this will be a fast-moving system with conditions improving by the evening commute home from work.
After the cold front passes to our east, temperatures will begin dropping Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures throughout Friday will range from the 30s to the lower 40s. Scattered snow showers will develop Friday morning and continue on and off through Saturday morning for communities in the higher elevations. Light snow accumulations will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau and along the TN/NC line. A few non-impactful snow flurries may even flutter into the valley!
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.