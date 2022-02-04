Happy Friday! The rain has finally moved out of the area, and we will begin a drying trend into the weekend. A light wintry mix will be possible along the Cumberland Plateau through this afternoon, especially in Grundy and northern Sequatchie Counties. Be aware of a few slick spots if you have plans to travel through these areas! The rest of the viewing area will remain overcast, with temperatures holding steady in the upper-30s to lower-40s.
Tonight, skies will begin to clear out, and temperatures will drop quickly. Overnight lows will range from 19-25 degrees. Any leftover moisture could lead to isolated areas of black ice, so please use caution tonight through Saturday morning! High temperatures will reach the low to mid-40s by Saturday afternoon under sunny skies.
Sunday will be the ideal day for outdoor activities for your weekend. Although temperatures will begin in the 20s, daytime highs will reach the 50s with plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages next week, with no rain chances through next Friday.