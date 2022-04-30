Happy Saturday! Temperatures will hover around 80 degrees for the rest of the evening with a mix of sun and clouds. A spotty shower will be possible this evening, but most of us will remain dry. Additional rain showers will develop tonight after 2 AM as lows drop into the 60s.
Rain chances will increase Sunday as a cold front pushes across the area. Sporadic heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms will develop throughout the day, but any severe threat will stay to our north. Highs will top out around 80 degrees.
Temperatures will ramp up into the mid to upper-80s Monday and Tuesday, with a mix of sun and clouds. Pop-up isolated showers and storms will be possible each evening. A similar pattern will continue Wednesday through Friday, with storms firing during the heat of the day. Highs will range from the low to mid-80s through Friday.
