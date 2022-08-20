Happy Saturday! We are kicking the weekend off with temperatures in the 70s and plenty of cloud cover. There will be a few showers in the area this morning, but the better chance of rain will come this evening. Locally heavy rain will be possible, especially in communities that picked up a lot of rain on Friday. High temperatures will remain on the cool side, topping out in the low to mid-80s.

Day Planner

Rain chances will stick around tonight as a warm front lifts to the north. Low temperatures will range from 67-72 degrees.

Sunday will feature another round of off and on showers as moisture remains in place across the Tennessee Valley. Locally heavy rain and a few strong storms with gusty winds will be the primary concern for Sunday. High temperatures will once again top out in the low to mid-80s.

A few showers will linger into Monday morning before drier air moves back into the area. Tuesday through Friday will be mainly dry, with only a few showers possible in the higher terrain throughout the week. Temperatures will make a run at the 90-degree mark by the end of next week.

Meteorlogist

Clay joined the Local 3 Weather Storm Alert Team as the weekend meteorologist and reporter in June of 2021. He came to Local 3 from WABG Channel 6 in Greenville, Mississippi where he served as the morning meteorologist for 2 years.

