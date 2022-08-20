  • Clay Smith

Happy Saturday! Overcast conditions will continue for many of us, with only a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon. Scattered showers and a few storms will continue this evening as temperatures hold steady in the lower-80s. North Georgia will have the highest rain chances over the next several hours before a bulk of the rain gradually pushes north of the Tennessee state line. Don't forget to grab that umbrella before heading out! 

Rain chances will stick around tonight as a warm front lifts to the north. Low temperatures will range from 67-72 degrees.

Sunday will feature another round of off and on showers as moisture remains in place across the Tennessee Valley. Locally heavy rain and a few strong storms with gusty winds will be the primary concern for Sunday. High temperatures will once again top out in the low to mid-80s.

A few showers will linger into Monday morning before drier air moves back into the area. Tuesday through Friday will be mainly dry, with only a few showers possible in the higher terrain throughout the week. Temperatures will make a run at the 90-degree mark by the end of next week.

