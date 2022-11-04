Happy Friday! Another warm, sunny day is in store for the Tennessee Valley as highs push back into the mid to upper-70s. Temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees above average this afternoon.
Cloud cover will increase tonight into Saturday as our next weather maker approaches the region. Scattered showers will break out during the afternoon and continue into the evening. Rain chances will be the highest west of I-75 as strong high pressure will make it difficult for showers to push into our eastern communities. It looks like rainfall will be very spotty on Saturday, and most areas will pick up less than a quarter inch of total precipitation.
A few lingering showers will be possible Sunday morning before skies begin to clear later in the day. Temperatures will remain warm throughout the weekend, with daytime highs ranging from 75-79 degrees.
The beginning of next week will feature near-record warmth as highs push into the lower-80s. You can stash away those jackets for now, as daytime highs will be between 10-15 degrees above average through Tuesday!
