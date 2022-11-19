Happy Saturday! It's time to crank up the fireplace and throw on the layers because it is another cold morning. Temperatures are in the 20s areawide to start your weekend! Despite the cold start, temperatures will rebound to near 50 degrees this afternoon. We will start the day with sunshine, but cloud cover will gradually build into the area throughout the day. Skies will clear out tonight, with temperatures dropping back into the low to mid-20s.
A reinforcing cold front will bring even colder temperatures for your Sunday as highs struggle to push out of the low-40s. Any rain chances will stay well to our south this weekend.
Monday will be one of the coldest mornings over the next week as lows start in the mid-20s in the city. Some of our rural and mountain communities could even drop into the teens. After the frigid start, a warming trend will begin Monday afternoon as temperatures return to the 50s. The rest of the week will feature a gradual warming trend, with temperatures approaching 60 degrees by Thanksgiving Day. A few rain chances will be around next week, primarily Tuesday and Friday.
