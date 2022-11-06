Happy Sunday! Another warm November day is in store as high temperatures reach the upper-70s to lower-80s. Chattanooga's record high for today is 81, which occurred in 2015. We may not break the record this afternoon, but we will at least be in the ballpark. As for today's conditions, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few sprinkles in the higher elevations.
Monday and Tuesday will remain unseasonably warm as highs top out in the upper-70s each afternoon. There could be a few showers around Monday, but Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine.
Wednesday through Friday will be slightly cooler, with highs ranging from the upper-60s to lower-70s. We are watching the Atlantic for potential tropical development that could bring wet weather to portions of the Southeast on Friday. It looks like the highest rain chances will remain just to our east.
Next weekend we will return to reality as much colder air returns to the Tennessee Valley.
