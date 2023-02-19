Happy Sunday! Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s and 60s for the remainder of your Sunday. Cloud cover will increase tonight, keeping temperatures mild through Monday morning.
The big story next week will be the Spring-like warmth setting up across the Southeast. Monday and Tuesday will feature reasonable temperatures in the 60s. The heat really cranks up Wednesday and Thursday as we approach 80°. The all-time February record high for Chattanooga is 81° which occurred on consecutive days in 2018. That record may be in jeopardy, especially on Thursday!
We will also sprinkle in hit-or-miss rain chances throughout the week as a stationary front sets up just to our north. Rainfall amounts will generally be light through the end of the week.
