Happy Father's Day and Juneteenth! The gorgeous weather will continue this evening as temperatures remain in the 80s. Tonight's lows will range from 58-63 degrees under mostly clear skies.
Monday will feature plenty of sunshine, with highs reaching the low to mid-90s. Humidity will remain manageable, so the heat index will not pose much of an issue.
Near-record heat will build into the Tennessee Valley Tuesday through Thursday as highs approach the 100-degree mark each afternoon. Heat index values as high as 105 degrees will be possible by the end of the week as the humidity slowly increases. Remember to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and wear light-colored clothing to beat the heat!
Friday and Saturday will remain in the mid-90s, with a slim chance of an afternoon shower each day.
