Happy Sunday! A few isolated storms have popped up this morning north of a stationary front to our south. Rumbles of thunder and brief heavy rain will be possible through mid-morning. Storm chances will fade this afternoon, with sunshine peeking back out. It will be another warm day as highs climb back into the upper 70s this afternoon.
Cloud cover will increase this evening as the front boundary lifts to the north. Another round of scattered showers and storms will break out after 9 PM and continue through Monday morning. Tonight's storms will remain below severe limits for the most part, but a strong storm or two will be possible for our Alabama and Georgia communities. Rain and storm chances will gradually taper off Monday morning.
The remainder of Monday will feature sunshine and warm temperatures in the 70s. The nice weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with slightly cooler temperatures settling into the Tennessee Valley.
