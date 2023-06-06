Good morning, there will be partly cloudy skies early this morning, but a lot of today will be mostly sunny. It’ll be hot with afternoon highs from 85-90. There will be a small chance for a few spotty downpours or storms, most likely in our Georgia and Alabama communities. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to 65.
Wednesday will have some gradually increasing clouds with scattered showers/storms moving in from the north later in the day due to a cold front. Highs will be very warm near 88. The scattered showers will continue through Thursday morning with clearing skies the rest of the day. Thursday will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The humidity will also fall throughout the day. Friday will be absolutely fabulous – abundant sunshine, low humidity, and highs near 84.
The pleasant, summer weather will continue on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky and comfortable humidity. Saturday will be a little warmer, hitting near 88. Then, Sunday will see the return to showers/storms, especially in the second half of the day.