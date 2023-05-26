Good morning, today will be mostly sunny in the morning with some scattered clouds in the afternoon. Highs today will range from about 75-81. A few storms (30%) will start to pop up after about 2pm ET, and they’ll continue through the evening hours, moving from NE to SW. Friday evening temperatures will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s again.
Saturday will have the greatest sunshine early on with gradually increasing clouds, moving into our area from the east. A lot of Saturday will be dry to enjoy being outside with highs in the mid to upper 70s. However, by Saturday late afternoon into evening, our northeastern communities will have rain from a low-pressure system in the Carolinas. The rain will continue some Saturday night.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs only in the upper 60s to around 70 with some scattered showers across our entire area as the low-pressure system falls apart a bit.
Then, Memorial Day on Monday will warm back up to the upper 70s with clouds decreasing slightly from mostly to partly cloudy. Memorial Day will generally be dry with only a spotty shower chance. The rest of next week will be warmer in the 80s.