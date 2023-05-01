Good morning, we will have unseasonably cool weather for the first few days of May with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s through Wednesday, but at least, there will be sunshine! Specifically, for today, expect a sunny sky in the morning with scattered afternoon clouds and highs in the low to mid-60s. It will be breezy from the west with gusts around 30mph. The wind will die down tonight with a mostly clear sky and lows from about 40-45.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky and breezy conditions. Thursday will be warm with highs near 73 and mostly sunny. There will be a small chance for a PM isolated shower on Thursday. Greater rain chances will return for both Friday and Saturday in the form of scattered showers. Friday’s high will be around 72 and Saturday’s near 75. Sunday will be partly sunny, reaching 78 with an isolated shower.