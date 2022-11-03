Happy Thursday! We are kicking off the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s under clear skies. Another warm afternoon is in store for the Tennessee Valley as highs push into the low to mid-70s. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around for your Thursday.
Friday will be another warm, sunny day as highs push back into the mid to upper-70s. Temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees above average heading into the weekend.
Cloud cover will increase during the day on Saturday as our next weather maker approaches the region. Scattered showers will break out during the afternoon and continue into the evening. Rain chances will be the highest west of I-75 as strong high pressure will make it difficult for showers to push into our eastern communities. It looks like rainfall will be very spotty on Saturday, and most areas will pick up less than a quarter inch of total precipitation.
A few lingering showers will be possible Sunday morning before skies begin to clear later in the day. Temperatures will remain warm throughout the weekend, with daytime highs ranging from 74-78 degrees.
