Tonight will feature mostly clear skies with lows ranging from 58-63 degrees.
Sunday will be slightly warmer with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper-80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon, especially in higher terrain. We will remain in the upper-80s for Monday, with a few pop-up storms possible late in the day.
Tuesday through Friday will feature a typical summer-like weather pattern. Highs will top out between 86-90 degrees each day, with humidity building throughout the week. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Locally heavy rain will be possible. Most of our communities across the Tennessee Valley will pick up at least 1" of rainfall through Friday evening.
