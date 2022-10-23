Happy Sunday! We are waking up to another chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will rebound quickly this afternoon as highs push into the mid to upper-70s. There will be plenty of sunshine around, making for a great day to enjoy the outdoors!
The warming trend will continue Monday into Tuesday as high temperatures range from the mid to upper-70s. Cloud cover will increase on Monday as our next weather maker moves across the Southern Plains.
Rain chances will finally arrive late Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area. Scattered showers will break out during the evening and continue into the overnight hours. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible, but the primary severe threat will remain to our west. Rainfall amounts of up to half of an inch will be possible. Conditions will clear out on Wednesday, with slightly cooler temperatures returning to the Tennessee Valley.
