Happy Saturday! We are waking up to another unseasonably cool June morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will rebound quickly this afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine is in store for your Saturday, making for great conditions for outdoor activities. Cloud cover will increase tonight as our next weather maker approaches from the west.
Sunday is shaping up to be a stormy day for the Tennessee Valley. Periods of showers and storms will begin in the morning and continue into Sunday night. There will be the potential for strong to severe storms with damaging winds and large hail. Localized flooding will also be possible as 1-2" of rain is in the forecast through Monday morning.
A few showers will linger into Monday before dry conditions settle in Monday afternoon through Tuesday. The dry period will be brief as unsettled weather returns Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will remain several degrees below average for much of next week.
