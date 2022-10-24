Happy Monday! We are kicking off the work week with calm conditions and temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will rebound quickly this afternoon as highs reach the mid to upper-70s. Skies will remain mostly sunny for most of the day, with cloud cover gradually increasing this evening. It is shaping up to be a great start to the week!
Our next chance of rain will arrive tomorrow evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers and storms will begin around 6 PM and move west to east throughout the evening. A few strong storms with gusty winds will be possible as much of the area will be under a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe storms. There isn't going to be a ton of moisture with this system, keeping rainfall amounts less than half an inch in most locations. Rain chances will gradually taper off Tuesday night, with dry weather returning for Wednesday.
Dry conditions will continue through Friday, with high temperatures reaching the upper-60s to mid-70s each day. Rain chances will come back into the picture by the weekend.
