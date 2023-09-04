Happy Labor Day! Today will feel like a summer day for your backyard barbecues and pool plans. Watch for a few areas of fog this morning, otherwise, today will be mostly sunny. Highs will range from 85-92. The heat index will top out near 96. Clouds will increase from the west this evening, and overnight lows will be mild in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Although there will be more clouds, most of the area will stay dry. There’s only a 10% stray shower chance. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with a few isolated showers/storms and reach the upper 80s to low 90s again. Thursday will have a cold front sweep through, bringing widely scattered showers and storms. It will be near 90 with a partly sunny sky.
Then, Friday will hit the mid to upper 80s – closer to normal for September – with a mostly sunny sky. Saturday and Sunday look stunning for your weekend. Both days will be mostly sunny with highs from 82-88.