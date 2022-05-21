Happy Saturday! Another hot, humid day is in store for the Tennessee Valley as highs will range from 87-91 degrees. Skies will remain mostly sunny with a few passing clouds during the afternoon. A stray evening thunderstorm will be possible east of I-75, mainly in Cherokee County. Tonight will remain mild as lows drop into the upper-60s.
Showers and storms will return to the forecast on Sunday as a cold front approaches the region. A few showers will be possible in the morning, but the best chance of storms will be during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts of up to an inch will be possible in localized areas. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s.
Rain chances will stick around Monday through Wednesday as the overall pattern remains unsettled. The increased rain chances will keep temperatures cooler as highs only top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s each day. Widespread showers and storms will move into the area on Thursday as another cold front approaches the Tennessee Valley. Be sure to have your rain gear handy throughout the week!
