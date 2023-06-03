Happy Saturday! Another hot day is in store for the Tennessee Valley as high temperatures reach the lower 90s this afternoon. We will have plenty of sunshine throughout the day, leading to a high UV index. Humidity levels will drop this afternoon, making the heat slightly more manageable. Tonight will feature a clear sky, with overnight lows dropping into the mid 60s.
Sunday will be another hot day with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. The first part of the day will be dry, but a weak disturbance will lead to pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Locally heavy downpours and lightning will be the primary concern with any storm that develops on Sunday. Riverbend attendees will need to keep an eye on the sky on Sunday and stay hydrated throughout the weekend!
Temperatures will drop back into the 80s early next week as a backdoor cold front drives the heat and humidity south toward the Gulf Coast. Afternoon storm chances will be around through Wednesday before drier air settles in by the end of the week.
