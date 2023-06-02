Happy Friday! We will crank the heat up a few notches this afternoon as temperatures make a run at 90 degrees for the first time this year. A few pop-up showers will be around during the afternoon, providing a select few with a brief reprieve from the heat. Tonight will feature a mostly clear sky, with overnight lows dropping into the mid 60s.
The heat wave will continue this weekend, with highs reaching the lower-90s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be dry, but a few pop-up showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Riverbend attendees will need to break out the sunscreen and remember to drink plenty of water!
Temperatures will drop back into the 80s early next week as a backdoor cold front drives the heat and humidity south toward the Gulf Coast. Afternoon storm chances will be around through Wednesday before drier air settles in by the end of the week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.