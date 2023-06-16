Happy Friday! The heat and humidity will crank up this afternoon as high temperatures approach 90 degrees. An evening storm will be possible, but most of the area will remain dry and sunny. Tonight will feature temperatures in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
Father's Day is shaping up to be another hot day with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening with about 30% coverage.
Storm chances will increase next week as we enter an active pattern across the Tennessee Valley. The best chance for rain will be Monday through Wednesday as a cut-off low-pressure system meanders across the Southeast. A few strong to severe storms will be possible each day, but the overall severe threat looks low. 1-3" of rainfall will be possible by the end of next week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.