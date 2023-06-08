Happy Thursday! High temperatures will be several degrees cooler today as a cold front continues moving to our south. The humidity will be very tolerable for June standards as dew points drop into the 40s during the day. We will have to deal with the haze from the Canadian wildfires, but it will not be as dense as yesterday. The Air Quality Index will be in the moderate category at 100. Those with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors, especially during the afternoon and evening. Tonight will feature clear skies and comfortable temperatures in the 50s.
The nice weather will continue Friday and Saturday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Humidity levels will remain unseasonably low through Saturday evening.
Unsettled weather will return to the Tennessee Valley Sunday into Monday as scattered showers and storm chances return. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible, with some areas picking up over 1" of rain through Monday.
