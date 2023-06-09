Happy Friday! High temperatures will be several degrees below average today as highs top out in the low to mid 80s. The humidity will be very tolerable for June standards as dew points drop into the 40s during the day. We will have to deal with the haze from the Canadian wildfires again for your Friday. The Air Quality Index will be in the moderate category at 100. Those with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors, especially during the afternoon and evening. Tonight will feature clear skies and comfortable temperatures in the 50s.
The nice weather will continue Saturday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Humidity levels will remain unseasonably low through Saturday evening.
Unsettled weather will return to the Tennessee Valley Sunday into Monday as scattered showers and storm chances return. A few strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday evening, but the overall severe threat looks low. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible, with some areas picking up over 1" of rain through Monday morning.
