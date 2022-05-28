Happy Saturday! A comfortable day is in store for the Tennessee Valley as highs will range from 78-82 degrees. Skies will feature plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds throughout the day. Tonight, lows will drop into the upper-50s under mostly clear skies.
Temperatures will be about 5 degrees warmer on Sunday as highs reach the mid-80s. It will be another gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies.
Memorial Day will feature great weather for any outdoor activities! High temperatures will top out around 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The UV index will be on the high side, so be sure to pack the sunscreen if your plans include being outside.
90-degree heat will be locked into the area Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances will return to the forecast Thursday evening as a cold front approaches the region. Cooler temperatures will return for the end of the week as the front passes to our east.
