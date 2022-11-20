Happy Sunday! We are waking up to another cold morning with temperatures in the 20s across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will remain about 15 degrees below average this afternoon as highs struggle to push out of the lower-40s. Skies will remain sunny with only a few passing clouds throughout the day. Be sure to layer up if you have any outdoor plans today!
Monday will be one of the coldest mornings over the next week as lows start in the mid-20s in the city. Some of our rural and mountain communities could even drop into the teens. After the frigid start, a warming trend will begin Monday afternoon as temperatures return to the 50s.
The rest of the week will feature a gradual warming trend, with temperatures reaching the 60s by Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving is trending dry with the latest model runs, but there still could be a few sprinkles late in the day. The better chance of wet weather will be Friday morning.
