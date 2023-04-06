Happy Thursday! Another warm day is in store for the Tennessee Valley, with highs reaching the lower 80s this afternoon. A few scattered showers will be around late in the day, but any widespread rain will remain west of our viewing area along a slow-moving cold front. The best chance of rain locally will be along the Cumberland Plateau and Jackson County, Alabama. The cold front will inch closer tonight, dropping temperatures into the 50s. Rain chances will increase after midnight as moisture surges in along the front.
The wet weather will continue Friday with on-and-off light to moderate rain throughout the day. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but severe weather is unlikely. The thick cloud cover and high rain chances will keep temperatures in the 50s all day Friday. Rainy conditions will continue through Saturday afternoon before tapering off Saturday night. Saturday's highs will struggle to climb out of the 50s. 1-2" of rain will fall across much of the Tennessee Valley Friday through Saturday evening.
The rain will be long gone by Sunday, making for perfect Easter Sunday weather!
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.