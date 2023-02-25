Saturday is shaping up to be a dreary day with on-and-off rain showers. Higher rain chances will set up for our NC and TN communities, with hit-or-miss showers across AL and GA. The cloud cover will keep temperatures around 60 degrees for much of the day. Rain chances will taper off Sunday, with only an isolated shower possible throughout the day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, reaching the mid to upper 60s.
Another round of showers and storms will swing through Monday. The best chance of rain will be during the afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible, especially north of the Tennessee state line. Conditions will improve Tuesday as sunny skies make a return.
Cloud cover and rain chances will return Wednesday evening as low pressure develops along the Gulf Coast. Periods of heavy rain will be possible through Friday afternoon. Due to the slow-moving nature of this system, several inches of rain will be possible from Wednesday evening through Friday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.